CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. 3,991,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $83,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $1,526,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,778 shares of company stock worth $20,495,975. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

