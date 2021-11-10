Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRBU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 229,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

CRBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,825 shares of company stock worth $250,027.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

