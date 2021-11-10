Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRBU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.71. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner purchased 114,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

