Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caribou Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Kanner bought 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $220,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

