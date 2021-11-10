CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $151.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.19. CarMax has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

