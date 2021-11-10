Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.78). Carnival Co. & posted earnings of ($2.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($6.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($6.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

