Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 125.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $573,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,382,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

IHF opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $283.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day moving average of $267.06.

