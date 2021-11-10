Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

