Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

