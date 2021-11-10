Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after acquiring an additional 987,056 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,027,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $21.78 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

