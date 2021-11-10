Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celanese by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $115.42 and a 52-week high of $173.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

