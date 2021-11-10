Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Sells 776 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $156.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

