Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST) recently:

11/3/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

10/27/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

10/26/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

10/14/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

10/8/2021 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. 3,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,360. The company has a market cap of $189.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

