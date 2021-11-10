Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 7,033 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30.

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25.

Shares of CVNA opened at $295.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.93. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $182.06 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,663,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after purchasing an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.10.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

