Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.57. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.09. 100,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.91. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $172.58 and a one year high of $229.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

