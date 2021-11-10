Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Castle Biosciences worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 26,977.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $157,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

