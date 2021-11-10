Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.02. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,834 shares of company stock worth $5,969,948. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,883,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 591.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

