Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.39 and last traded at $55.39. 21,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 155,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.51.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,948. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

