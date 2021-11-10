Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $264.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.