Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.13 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CSLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 20,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Castlight Health has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146 in the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

