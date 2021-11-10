Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) versus Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Financial Contrast

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Euroseas and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Euroseas
|$53.30 million
|4.63
|$4.04 million
|$1.72
|20.49
|Castor Maritime
|$12.49 million
|17.29
|-$1.75 million
|($0.01)
|-240.00
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Euroseas and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Euroseas
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Castor Maritime
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Euroseas currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Euroseas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euroseas is more favorable than Castor Maritime.
Profitability
This table compares Euroseas and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Euroseas
|22.01%
|28.48%
|8.22%
|Castor Maritime
|17.40%
|4.52%
|3.64%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
17.6% of Euroseas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Euroseas has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Euroseas beats Castor Maritime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Euroseas
Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers. The company was founded on May 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
