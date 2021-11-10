Cat Rock Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,502,755 SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,502,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,000. SEMrush makes up approximately 2.9% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 3,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,158. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69.

In other news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,496.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

