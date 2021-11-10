Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CPARU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 15th

Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CPARU) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 15th. Catalyst Partners Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPARU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

