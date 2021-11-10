Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 1,224,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
