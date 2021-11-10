Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. 1,224,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,096. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $298,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 277.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.