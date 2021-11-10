CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 67.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

NASDAQ:CBAT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $221.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.12. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

