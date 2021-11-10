CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $634,934,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $187.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.69.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

