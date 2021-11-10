Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) is Akaris Global Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Akaris Global Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,868 shares during the quarter. Cedar Fair makes up about 9.2% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cedar Fair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

