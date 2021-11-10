Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

CE opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.