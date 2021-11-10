Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
Shares of CELC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $33.01.
Several research firms have issued reports on CELC. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Celcuity
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
