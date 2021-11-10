Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

