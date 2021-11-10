Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cenovus Energy traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 2487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 368,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 65,895 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 3.02.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.