Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $10.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,800,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 44,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -11.52%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

