Centrality (CENNZ) Market Capitalization Tops $176.02 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $176.02 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00052621 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228001 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00093837 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004223 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
Centrality Coin Profile
Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ)
is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality
. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai
.
According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “
Buying and Selling Centrality
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
