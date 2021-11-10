Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Communities by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.25. 8,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,171. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

