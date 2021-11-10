Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Tops $1.72 Million

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $199.24 or 0.00299514 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $232,540.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.