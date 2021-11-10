Ceres Market Capitalization Achieves $1.72 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $232,540.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for $199.24 or 0.00299514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00071680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00074431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00099138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,828.95 or 1.00461677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.39 or 0.06983251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00019995 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.