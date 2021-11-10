CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEVA stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CEVA were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

