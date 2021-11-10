CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NYSE CF opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CF Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of CF Industries worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.12.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

