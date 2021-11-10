CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of GIB opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. CGI has a twelve month low of $67.53 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

