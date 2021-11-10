ChainX Price Reaches $4.18 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. ChainX has a total market cap of $47.03 million and $2.52 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00006107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00077853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00099986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,735.01 or 1.00314552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.82 or 0.07015266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00020040 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

