ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ECOM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $803.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of ChannelAdvisor worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.