ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $24.69

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.61. ChargePoint shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 346,640 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.27.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,017,743.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 804.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after buying an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,878,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.