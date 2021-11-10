Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,004,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,550,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 711.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 272,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,750,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

