Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,939 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3,078.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

