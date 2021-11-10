Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Myriad Genetics worth $25,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after purchasing an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after acquiring an additional 326,155 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock worth $4,451,930 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

