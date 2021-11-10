Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SBGI stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

