Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.17 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $25,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

