Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,599 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.52% of G-III Apparel Group worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

