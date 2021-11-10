Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given New $16.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDT. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 297,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after acquiring an additional 285,540 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

