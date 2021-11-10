Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,869. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $57.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 86,243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.